RHP Williams Perez made his first big league start since June 6 on Tuesday. He gave up six runs in 2 1/3 innings but did not figure in the decision in Washington. The Nationals starter, Gio Gonzalez, also allowed six runs (in three innings) and did not figure in the decision.

SS Dansby Swanson had a great night Tuesday. He hit an inside-the-park homer in the second for the first homer of his major leaguer career. He was the first Atlanta player since 1985 to have an inside-the-park homer for his first career homer. Swanson drove in three runs and had two hits.

1B Freddie Freeman was named the National League Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday. He hit .400 (8-for-20) and had slugging average of .850 during the week. Freeman went 1-for-4 Tuesday and has a hit in 13 games in row.

OF Ender Inciarte increased his hitting streak to 17 games Tuesday, the longest in the majors. He had a single in the first to keep the streak alive and ended the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored as his average rose to .295. He is the first Atlanta player to have two streaks of at least 17 games in the same season.

RHP Matt Wisler (strained left oblique) played catch before Tuesday's game and interim manager Brian Snitker is hopeful he will be able to pitch in the coming week or so. Wisler is 6-11 with a 4.76 ERA in 23 games, with 22 starts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.31) is slated to start on Wednesday in Washington. He has faced the Nationals once, going 5 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs Aug. 12, 2016 at Nationals Park.