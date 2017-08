2B Ozzie Albies, one of the Braves' top prospects, suffered a fracture in his right elbow during a Double-A Southern League playoff game and will be sidelined through the Arizona Fall League.

RHP Aaron Blair made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett in a playoff game Thursday, and he allowed just two runs in six innings. He walked four and struck out six. Blair has been sidelined since Aug. 29 due to a left knee strain.

INF Daniel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.