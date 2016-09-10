2B Ozzie Albies, one of the Braves' top prospects, suffered a fracture in his right elbow during a Double-A Southern League playoff game and will be sidelined through the Arizona Fall League.

2B Ozzie Albies will miss the rest of the season and also the Arizona Fall League after suffering a fracture in his right elbow while hitting a foul ball in a Double-A Southern League playoff game on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old native of Curacao is considered to be Atlanta's second baseman of the future, teaming with SS Dansby Swanson. Albies split the season between Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, winning the Southern League batting title with a .321 average.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the fifth inning against the Mets on Friday. He has also reached base safely in 31 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. Freeman was 1-for-5 and is batting .311 (19-for-61) during the hitting streak, which began Aug. 24. The on-base streak began Aug. 6.

RHP Julio Teheran saw his scoreless streak against the Mets dating back to 2015 end at 29 2/3 innings when he gave up a two-run homer to RF Curtis Granderson in the sixth inning Friday. Teheran allowed just four hits in six innings, but got a no-decision when the Mets rallied for a 6-4 victory with four runs in the eighth inning.

CF Ender Inciarte was 0-for-5 on Friday against the Mets as his hitting streak came to an end at 18 games. He had a 19-game streak earlier this season and is the first Braves player to have two streaks reach at least 17 games in the same season.

INF Daniel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday despite his team being in the International League playoffs because INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud is dealing with a sore foot. Castro homered in the opener of Gwinnett's series with Columbus and was 2-for-6 with four RBIs in two games.

RHP John Gant (1-3, 4.70 ERA) will face the team that drafted him when he starts against the Mets for the second time Saturday. The rookie allowed just two hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings at New York on June 17 for his first major league victory. Gant, who missed nearly eight weeks with an oblique strain, worked five innings at the Phillies in a no-decision on Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) and striking out six.