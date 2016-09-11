RHP Williams Perez will have to make a positive impression to stay in the Braves' rotation as he faces the New York Mets on Sunday. He lasted just 2 1/3 innings on Tuesday at Washington while allowing eight hits and six runs in his first start since straining his right rotator cuff in early June. Perez is 2-2 with a 5.47 ERA in 10 starts this year after going 7-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 23 games as a rookie last year. He was 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in four games against the Mets in 2015.

SS Dansby Swanson had his fourth straight multi-hit game Saturday and scored the winning run in the 10th inning against the New York Mets after starting the rally with a leadoff single. The rookie has played in 19 games and has had more than one hit in eight of them. Swanson is batting .314 with 10 runs scored and eight RBIs.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 16 games and his on-base streak to 32 in a row with a single in the third inning against the New York Mets on Saturday. The on-base streak is the best of his career and the longest active one in the majors. The hitting streak began Aug. 24 and the on-base streak on Aug. 6.

RHP Matt Wisler, who hasn't pitched since tweaking his side in a victory over San Diego on Aug. 31, is penciled in to potentially rejoin the Braves rotation on Tuesday against Miami. He felt good when he threw on Friday and will throw a bullpen session again on Sunday to test his side. Wisler has wins in both of his starts since returning from a stint in the minors, going eight and then six innings.

RF Nick Markakis hit his 10th homer of the seeason and threw out runner at plate Saturday against the New York Mets. It was the 102nd outfield assist of Markakis' career and that's the most in the majors since 2006, when he came up.

LF Matt Kemp belted his 30th homer of season and seventh with the Braves on Saturday against the New York Mets. He also delivered a sacrifice fly and has 28 RBIs in 37 games since the trade from San Diego.