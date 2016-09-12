RHP Williams Perez (2-3) left his start Sunday due to a right triceps impingement in the third inning. Perez threw only 35 pitches. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits, one of them a long grand slam by Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes. Perez will be re-evaluated on Monday. He spent time on the disabled list earlier this season because of a sore rotator cuff.

1B Freddie Freeman, who walked in the first inning, has reached base in 33 consecutive games, the longest by a Brave since Dan Uggla had a 34-game streak in 2011. Freeman singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 18 games, two shy of his career best.

C Blake Lalli had his contract purchased by the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He will serve serve as a backup catcher and an additional left-handed bat off the bench. Lalli, 33, grounded out as a pinch hitter in his first major league game since 2013. He hit .256/.301/.328 with one homer and 36 RBIs in 109 games for Gwinnett this year.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.16) will face Miami on Monday. He has made two career starts against the Marlins, going 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA. In 8 2/3 innings, he has struck out five and walked six. Foltynewicz received no decision in his most recent start on Wednesday against Washington. He allowed one run in six innings and struck out eight.

C A.J. Pierzynski, who returned Sept. 1 from a left hamstring strain, went back on the 15-day disabled Sunday due to the same ailment. He is hitting .219/.243/.304 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 81 games this year. Pierzynski, 39, was 1-for-3 on Saturday and made a stellar defensive play by blocking the plate. He has yet to say if he will retire at the end of the season.

OF Brandon Snyder hit a pinch-hit homer, the third of his career and second of the season. His other one this season also came against the Mets. All eight of Snyder's hits this year have gone for extra bases.