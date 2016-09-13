RHP Williams Perez had an MRI on Monday, but no results were forthcoming. Perez left Sunday's game after 2 1/3 innings and was diagnosed with a right forearm impingement. The Braves believe the injury might be elbow related.

OF Mallex Smith, a rookie who has been on the disabled list since June 22 with a fractured left thumb, will stay with Double-A Mississippi until the conclusion of the minor league playoffs. 3B Rio Ruiz will remain with Triple-A Gwinnett until the playoffs end. Smith and Ruiz will both be brought up at that time, manager Brian Snitker said.

