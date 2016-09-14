SS Dansby Swanson left the game in the fifth inning because of a right groin contusion after being hit by a thrown ball. Swanson had a sacrifice fly before being forced to lead the game with the injury. He is day-to-day.

SS Dansby Swanson, hit in the right testicle by an errant warm-up throw Monday, was back in the lineup Tuesday.

1B Freddie Freeman celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday. He extended his hitting streak to 18 with an RBI single in his second-at-bat. He has reached base in a career-best 34 straight games, matching the longest streak by a Brave since Dan Uggla had a 34-game streak in 2011. Freeman is 11-for-25 with five RBIs in seven games played on his birthday.

C Anthony Recker is away from the Braves until Friday after his wife gave birth in Arizona.

OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-6 on Monday and is hitting .355 (81-for-228) since the All-Star break. The Atlanta record for hits after the All-Star game is 106 by Terry Pendleton in 1991.

RHP Matt Wisler (6-11, 4.76) will make his first start since Aug. 31. He skipped a turn because of a sore muscle in his left side. Since being recalled from a brief assignment in Triple-A, Wisler has made two starts, winning both, and compiled a 1.29 ERA, with 14 strikeouts in 14 innings. This season, Wisler is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two appearances, one start, against Miami this season.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz left his Monday start after being hit by a line drive struck by Miami OF Marcell Ozuna. Foltynewicz had frittered away a 7-0 lead and received no decision. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits, with six strikeouts. He left the game with a left calf contusion. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was on crutches a day after being hit on the inside of the left calf by a line drive, but was hopeful he might miss just one start.

