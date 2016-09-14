SS Dansby Swanson, hit in the right testicle by an errant warm-up throw Monday, was back in the lineup Tuesday.

SS Dansby Swanson returned to the lineup Tuesday after being forced out of Monday's game when he was hit in the right testicle by an errant warm-up throw back to the pitcher. "I'll be properly equipped from now on," said Swanson, who wasn't wearing a protective cup. "I was in pain the rest of the night."

1B Freddie Freeman reached 30 homers for the first time with his two-run blast in the first inning Monday against the Marlins. He has a 19-game hitting streak and has reached base in a career-best 35 consecutive games. The home run was the 12th of Freeman's career against the Marlins and gave him 500 career RBI. He later added a sacrifice fly. Freeman has hit 21 of his 30 home runs over the 82 games he has played since June 13. He had never previously hit more than 23 home runs in a season.

RHP Julio Teheran, who faces the Marlins on Wednesday, is coming off three strong outings that included his only home victory this season. He allowed just 15 hits and four runs over 19 innings in the two victories and one no-decision. Teheran (5-9, 3.01 ERA) is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this year, but he is 5-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 14 games against them for his career.

C Anthony Recker is away from the team until Friday after his wife gave birth in Arizona. He had a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning Monday to drive in a run against the Marlins and is batting .278 with a homer and 11 RBIs in 27 games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was on crutches Tuesday but hopes to return to the mound before the end of the season after being hit on the inside of his left calf by a line drive Monday. "I hope if he misses a start, it will be just one," interim manager Brian Snitker said. Foltynewicz was just glad the liner hit flesh, not bone. "We'll take it day-by-day," he said.

LF Matt Kemp hit his 31st homer and eighth in 40 games with the Braves on Tuesday. Since Kemp's arrival on Aug. 2, the Braves have averaged 5.2 runs -- third best in the majors.