OF Mallex Smith, out since breaking his left thumb June 19, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday after Double-A Mississippi was eliminated in the Southern League championship series and had a pinch single against the Nationals. He played in 12 rehab games, batting .438 in the regular season and .233 in the playoffs. Smith had a .237 average in 58 games with Atlanta before being injured.

1B Freddie Freeman will return to the Braves on Saturday after missing Friday's game to be with his wife, Chelsea. She gave birth Thursday night after a long labor to the couple's first child, a boy named Frederick Charles Freeman II. Freeman left at the start of the eighth inning Wednesday against the Marlins after extending his hitting streak to 20 games. He also has a 36-game streak of reaching base safely.

RHP Josh Collmenter, acquired by the Braves from the Chicago Cubs organization, starts Saturday against the Nationals. He is filling for Mike Foltynewicz, who was hit in the left calf by a line drive Monday. Collmenter, 30, made 15 relief appearances for Arizona this season before being released. He signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs and made four starts for Triple-A Iowa. He had a 36-33 record and 3.54 ERA in parts of six seasons with Arizona.

2B/OF Jace Peterson was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Nationals because of a sprained left ankle. He was 5-for-11 in the three-game series against the Marlins, including a three-hit game Monday.

RHP Jose Ramirez is appealing the three-game suspension and undisclosed fine handed down Friday for throwing near the head of Marlins starter Jose Fernandez in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. Fernandez took exception to the pitch and both benches emptied. Ramirez, who has relieved in 26 games, can keep pitching until his appeal is heard.

LF Matt Kemp reached 1,500 hits for his career with a double leading off the second inning Friday against the Nationals' Max Scherzer. Kemp added a single while going 2-for-4 with a run scored and made a diving catch to rob Stephen Drew of extra bases.