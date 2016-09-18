3B Rio Ruiz, 22, had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday after hitting .271 with 10 homers and 62 RBIs in 133 regular-season games. The left-handed batter hit .294 against right-handed pitching, but just .203 after lefties.

RHP Rob Whalen (right shoulder fatigue) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Whalen was placed on the 15-day DL on Aug. 25 to make room on the roster for RHP Matt Wisler, who was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnet to rejoin the rotation. Whalen gave up four runs on two hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings and was 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts.

LHP Matt Marksberry (left rotator cuff inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Marksberry was placed on the 15-day DL on July 31 after leaving the July 30 game against the Phillies with soreness after making 15 pitches in the ninth inning. Marksberry was making his fourth relief appearances over three stints with the Braves.

--1B Freddie Freeman extended his career-best hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single in the third inning Saturday against the Nationals. He has also reached base safely in 37 consecutive games. It was Freeman's first game since his wife, Chelsea, gave birth Thursday to their first child, Frederick Charles Freeman II.

RHP Josh Collmenter, the 16th pitcher to start for the Braves this season, won his debut by working five innings against the Nationals on Saturday. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out eight, the only damage a pair of homers by Trea Turner. Collmenter, 30, was Arizona's starter on Opening Day in 2015, but was in the minors when acquired by the Braves from the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins, who was 2-4 with a 6.20 ERA earlier with Atlanta, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Jenkins, 24, was 9-3 with a 2.47 ERA with Gwinnett before making two starts in the International League playoffs, where he was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

CF Ender Inciarte had three hits, including a double, drew a walk and scored three times against the Nationals on Saturday. He leads the majors with 87 hits since the All-Star break and is within 19 of the Atlanta record set by Terry Pendleton in 1991, when the present Braves coach was National League MVP.

RHP Matt Wisler will try to bounce back from a rough start in his return from the disabled list as he faces the Nationals on Sunday. He allowed six runs on 10 hits over three innings on Tuesday against the Marlins after being sidelined since Aug. 31 with a left oblique strain. Wisler (6-12, 5.00 ERA) lost his only previous start against the Nationals and is 2-3 with a 5.19 ERA in six career games against them.

C A.J. Pierzynski was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained left hamstring on Sept. 11, after coming off the DL on Sept. 1 with the same ailment. He is hitting .219/.243/.304 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 81 games this year.

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio, who led the International League with 37 stolen bases, had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .298 in 107 regular-season games with Gwinnett. Bonifacio, 31, had just four hits in 31 at-bats while up with the Braves earlier this season.