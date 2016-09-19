3B Adonis Garcia had three hits and matched his career high with three RBIs. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He hit .300 (12-for-40) on the homestand.

1B Freddie Freeman singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 22 straight games. Freeman has reached base in 38 straight games, also a career best, and the longest by an Atlanta player since Chipper Jones had a 41-game streak in 2008.

RHP Aaron Blair (0-6, 8.23) was activated from the disabled list Sunday ahead of a Monday start against the Mets. He had been out since Aug. 28 due to a left knee strain. He has allowed at least five earned runs in five of his past seven starts. Blair has started three games against the Mets this season, going 0-2 with an 8.04 ERA. He lost to New York on June 24, allowing three runs in six innings.

RHP Matt Wisler (7-12, 4.93) pitched well in his rain-shortened start on Sunday. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings and did not return to the mound after a 97-minute rain delay. Since returning from a three-week stay in the minor leagues, Wisler has been effective in three of four starts, allowing two or fewer runs in three of those starts.

RF Nick Markakis singled in his first at-bat and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, his longest of the season. Markakis is batting .369 (17-for-46) in his last 12 games. He hit .343 (11-for-32) on the homestand.

LF Matt Kemp singled in his first at-bat to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, one short of his season-best. Kemp came around to score on the play and has scored a run in nine straight games, the longest streak by a Braves player since Martin Prado scored in 11 straight in 2011.