1B Freddie Freeman extended a pair of impressive streaks Monday night, when he went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Braves to a 7-3 win over the Mets. Freeman has hit in 23 straight games -- during which he is batting .367 with five homers and 22 RBIs -- and reached base in each of his last 39 games. Both streaks are the longest active runs in baseball. The hitting streak is the third-longest in the majors this season and the longest by a Braves player since Dan Uggla's 33-game streak in 2011. Freeman's on-base streak is the second-longest in the majors this season, behind a 46-game streak by Washington Nationals OF Jayson Werth from June 20 through Aug. 18, and the longest by a Braves player since Chipper Jones had a 41-game streak in 2008. Overall this season, Freeman is batting .302 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs in 147 games.

RHP Julio Teheran will look to earn just his third win in the last three months on Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Braves in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Teheran took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Miami Marlins, 7-5. Since twirling a one-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over the Mets on June 19, Teheran is 2-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts as his overall ERA has risen from 2.46 to 3.18. Teheran is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA in 14 career games (13 starts) against the Mets.

RHP Aaron Blair earned his first major league victory Monday night, when he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as the Braves beat the Mets, 7-3. Blair, who made his major league debut against the Mets on Apr. 24, entered the game 0-6 with an 8.23 ERA in 12 starts this season but didn't allow a hit Monday until he gave up a single to Mets CF Curtis Granderson with two outs in the fourth inning. Mets 2B T.J Rivera followed with a two-run homer before Blair retired seven of the final nine batters he faced. Blair lowered his ERA to 7.71 in the victory.

RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 11 games Monday night, when he went 2-for-5 in the Braves' 7-3 win over the Mets. Markakis, who singled and scored in the second and singled again in the third, is batting .381 (16-for-42) with three homers and 11 RBIs during the streak, a stretch in which he's raised his overall average from .265 to .273. The hitting streak is the longest for Markakis since he enjoyed an 11-game run from Aug. 19 through Aug. 30, 2015. Markakis has 12 homers and 86 RBIs in a team-high 148 games this season.

RHP Ryan Weber will start for the Braves in Wednesday's series finale against the Mets. The Braves had Wednesday's starter listed as "TBA" in Monday's game notes. Interim manager Brian Snitker said the start was a reward to Weber for his impressive work out of the bullpen last Friday, when Weber relieved RHP John Gant in the first inning and allowed one run over a season-high 4 2/3 innings in the Braves' 7-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This will be the second start of the season for Weber and his first since Sept. 5. Weber is 1-1 with a 5.46 ERA in 15 games this season.

LF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to 11 games Monday night, when he went 2-for-5 in the Braves' 7-3 win over the Mets. Kemp, who singled in the fourth and eighth, is batting .432 with three homers and five RBIs during the streak, a stretch in which he's raised his overall average from .259 to .272. It is the second 11-game hitting streak of the season for Kemp, who hit in 11 straight while with the San Diego Padres from July 15 through July 26. He has 31 homers and 89 RBIs in 145 games overall this season between the Braves and Padres.