1B Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk in the Braves' 5-4 win over the Mets. Freeman's walk in the sixth inning allowed him to reach base for the 40th straight game while his eighth-inning double extended his hitting streak to 24 games. The hitting streak -- during which Freeman is batting .362 -- is the longest active run in the majors and the longest by a Braves player since Dan Uggla's 33-game streak in 2011. The on-base streak is the second-longest in the majors this season, behind a 46-game streak by Washington OF Jayson Werth, and the longest by a Braves player since Chipper Jones had a 41-game streak in 2008. Freeman is batting .302 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs in 148 games.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (left calf) ran and played catch Tuesday. It was the most extensive physical activity for Foltynewicz since Sept. 12, when he was hit on the left calf by a comebacker off the bat of Marlins OF Marcell Ozuna. Interim manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday he hopes Foltynewicz can pitch again this season, though he's not sure whether Foltynewicz would start or relieve. Foltynewicz is 8-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 21 starts this year.

RF Nick Markakis' 11-game hitting streak ended Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-3 in the Braves' 5-4 win over the Mets. Markakis did draw a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to give the Braves the lead for good. Markakis hit .381 (16-for-42) during his streak, which was his longest since he hit in 11 straight games Aug. 19-30, 2015. Overall this season, Markakis is batting .272 with 12 homers and 87 RBIs in a team-high 149 games.

RHP Ryan Weber will return to the rotation Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets. This will be the second start of the season for Weber and his first since Sept. 5. Weber earned the opportunity by allowing one run over 4 2/3 innings of relief in place of RHP John Gant last Friday, when the Braves lost to the Washington Nationals, 7-2. The stint was the longest of the season for Weber, who hasn't thrown more than five innings since he tossed seven innings on Oct. 1, 2015. Weber is 0-0 with a 7.56 ERA in two games (one start) against the Mets.

LF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Braves' 5-4 win over the Mets. Kemp's single in the sixth inning tied the game at 1-1 and lengthened his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games. It also gave him his 100th RBI of the season. This is the second straight 100-RBI season for Kemp, who finished with exactly 100 RBIs in 2015, and the fourth 100-RBI campaign of his career. Kemp is batting .417 (20-for-48) during the streak to lift his average from .259 to .272. He has 31 homers in 146 games between the Braves and San Diego Padres, who dealt him to Atlanta on July 30.