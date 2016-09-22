1B Freddie Freeman continued to go streaking Wednesday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the Braves' 4-3 win over the Mets. Freeman singled in the fourth and the eighth as he reached base for the 41st straight game and extended his hitting streak to 25 games. The hitting streak -- during which Freeman is batting .380 -- is the longest active run in the majors and the longest by a Braves player since Dan Uggla put together a 33-game streak in 2011. The on-base streak is the second-longest in the majors this season -- Washington Nationals OF Jayson Werth had a 46-game streak from June 20 through Aug. 18 -- and the longest by a Braves player since Chipper Jones had a 41-game streak in 2008. Overall this season, Freeman is batting .303 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs in 148 games.

RHP Josh Collmenter will make his second start for the Braves on Thursday night, when he takes the mound in the opener of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Collmenter, whom the Braves acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 14, won his debut with the Braves last Saturday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings as the Braves beat the Washington Nationals, 7-3. It was the first major league start of the season for Collmenter, who made 15 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks before being signed by the Cubs and making four starts at Triple-A Iowa. Collmenter is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA in seven games (two starts) against the Marlins.

RHP Jose Ramirez dropped his appeal Wednesday of a three-game suspension he received for throwing behind Miami Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez on Sept. 14. Ramirez will also miss Thursday and Friday's games against the Marlins before he is eligible to return on Saturday. In 29 games this season, Ramirez is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

LF Matt Kemp's 12-game hitting streak ended Wednesday night, when he went 0-for-3 with a game-tying sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of the Braves' 4-3 win over the Mets. Kemp flew out in the first, struck out in the fourth and flew out in the seventh before lofting his sacrifice fly to left in the eighth. He hit .417 (20-for-48) during the hitting streak, which was his longest since a 15-game streak from Aug. 7 through Aug. 23, 2015. Kemp is batting .271 with 31 homers and 101 RBIs in 147 games this season between the Braves and San Diego Padres, who dealt him to Atlanta on July 30.