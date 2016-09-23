1B Freddie Freeman, who drove in two runs on Thursday, extended his hit streak to 26 games. It's the longest active hit streak in the majors and the longest by a Braves player since Dan Uggla had a run of 33 in 2011. Freeman, who is in his sixth full season in the majors, all with Atlanta, has already hit a career-high 31 homers. His 42 doubles is one short of his career high. Freeman entered Thursday leading the NL in extra-base hits, and he also has six triples. He is just the second Braves player ever -- joining legendary Hank Aaron -- to exceed 40 doubles, five triples and 30 homers in one season.

RHP Josh Collmenter (3-0) beat Miami 6-3 on Thursdayl. Collmenter allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in seven solid innings. Collmenter's overhand delivery kept the Marlins off balance. "I was moving the ball in and out, changing speeds -- that's what I do," Collmenter said.

CF Ender Inciarte, who has been hot lately, went 2-for-4. Since the All-Star break and entering Thursday, Inciarte led the majors with 92 hits and tied for second in runs scored (52).

RHP Matt Wisler, who will be Atlanta's starter on Friday, is 7-12 with a 4.93 ERA this season. Wisler has not pitched well in his four career opportunities against the Marlins, going 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA. Both of those losses came this season, when the Marlins have pounded out 20 hits in 11 innings against Wisler.