a year ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Adonis Garcia, in his first 66 games since July 5, hit .302 with 40 RBIs. On Friday, he kept the good times rolling, getting the go-ahead, game-winning RBI single with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning.

1B Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 and extended his career-long hit streak to 27 games. It's the longest active hit streak in the majors and the longest by a Braves player since Dan Uggla went on a 33-game run in 2011.

RHP Matt Wisler, who started on Friday against the Marlins, got a no-decision. He allowed two hits, three walks and two runs in six innings. He has yet to beat the Marlins in five career appearances, going 0-2.

LF Matt Kemp "celebrated" his 32nd birthday on Friday, getting ejected for arguing a strike call against his teammate Nick Markakis. Kemp has had happier birthdays, twice hitting homers on his big day -- in 2011 and 2014.

C Tyler Flowers had a big game for Atlanta. Flowers had an RBI single in the second and an RBI double in the sixth. In the ninth, with just a one-run lead, he threw out speedy pinch-runner Yefri Perez, who was trying to steal second.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
