OF Mallex Smith got the start in left field in place of Matt Kemp on Tuesday. Manager Brian Snitker said Smith would start each of the three games in the series against the Phillies. Smith had two hits, an infield hit and another single that drove in the tying run.

SS Rich Rodriguez was acquired by the Braves from the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for INF Gordon Beckham. Rodriguez, 23, hit. 174/.209/.183 with no homers and three RBIs in 36 games for Class A San Jose this year. He went 1-for-1 in one game for Triple-A Sacramento.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 29 games, matching the longest in the major leagues this season, with a solo homer in the fourth inning. The homer was his 33rd and extended his streak of reaching base successfully to 45 games.

RHP Julio Teheran pitched only four innings, his shortest stint since July 22, and allowed six runs on 10 hits Tuesday against the Phillies. He finished with two walks and two strikeouts. Teheran will start the final game of the season Sunday against the Tigers, the last game to be played at Turner Field.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.41 ERA) will make his 22nd and final start of the season Wednesday vs. Philadelphia. The hard-thrower has established his presence as the team's No. 2 starter with a solid season. He has made one start against the Phillies this season, taking a loss when he allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 7.62 ERA in three career appearances, two starts, against Philadelphia.