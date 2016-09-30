FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#US MLB
September 30, 2016 / 3:02 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Dansby Swanson had a double, a triple, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base on Wednesday. The rookie has reached base safely in 20 of his past 26 games.

1B Freddie Freeman singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 30 games, the third longest in Atlanta history.

RHP Josh Collmenter (3-0, 4.19) has been a valued addition to the staff since he was acquired from the Cubs for cash on Sept. 16. In two starts since joining the rotation, Collmenter is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He beat the Marlins on Sept. 22 and allowed two runs in seven innings. Collmenter is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 career appearances, five starts, against the Phillies.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (9-5) pitched five innings against the Phillies while making his first start since being hit in the thigh by a line drive on Sept. 12. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out five. The hard-thrower retired the first seven batters in order.

2B Daniel Castro matched his career high with three hits, the sixth time he accomplished that feat. He also had a career-best three RBIs.

