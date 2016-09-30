SS Dansby Swanson, batting second in the lineup for the first time, hit his third homer of the season Thursday against the Phillies and also scored a run after a walk. He is batting .300 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in 35 games.

1B Freddie Freeman was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Thursday against the Phillies as his hitting and on-base streaks came to an end at 30 and 46 games, respectively. He batted .384 during his hitting streak, which was the longest in the majors since 2011. Dan Uggla set an Atlanta franchise record by hitting in 33 straight games that year. The on-base streak was the longest by a Brave since Gary Sheffield set the Atlanta record of 52 games in 2002.

RHP Josh Collmenter turned in his fourth straight strong start on Thursday for the Braves since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs organization in early September.

RHP Matt Wisler (7-12, 4.86 ERA) tries to end his season with a third straight encouraging outing as he faces the Detroit Tigers for the first time on Friday in the opener of the Braves final series at Turner Field. He allowed seven hits and four runs over 11 2/3 innings in a victory over Washington and a no-decision at Miami, striking out seven and walking three. Wisler's ability to consistently command his fastball has enhanced the value of his slider.