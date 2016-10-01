RHP Brandon Cunniff allowed a home run to Justin Upton Friday. It snapped a streak of 62 1/3 homerless innings by the Atlanta bullpen, dating back to Sept. 11. The Atlanta bullpen allowed a major-league low two home runs in September.

RHP Aaron Blair (1-7, 8.02) will make his 15th start Saturday and will try to find the form he showed in his Sept. 19 start against the Mets, when he allowed two runs over six innings. He regressed in his last start on Sept. 24 in Miami, giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings. He has never faced the Tigers.

RHP Matt Wisler lasted only 4 2/3 innings in his final start Friday. He allowed five runs on nine hits -- three of them home runs. He struck out three and walked one. Wisler allowed 26 home runs this season, 1.49 per nine innings, the third-highest single-season mark in Atlanta history.

F Matt Kemp picked up his 35th homer on Friday. It was his 12th homer since joining the Braves via a trade in July. Kemp hit .337 (34-for-101) with nine homers in September, second best in the National League.

OF Brandon Snyder hit a solo pinch-hit homer on Friday. It was his fourth homer of the year. It was his third pinch-hit homer of the year and fourth of his career. Of Snyder's 11 hits this season, 10 have been for extra bases. He became the first Brave with three pinch-hit homers in a season since Evan Gattis had four in 2013.