SS Dansby Swanson was 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored Saturday against the Tigers, lifting his average to .310. The rookie has 39 hits in his first 37 major league games. Swanson also made the defensive play of the game to start a bases-loaded double play in the eighth inning.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his 34th homer Saturday against the Tigers, becoming the fifth Braves' first baseman to reach that total. The record is 44 by Andres Galarraga in 1998. Freeman is hitting .304 with 90 RBIs.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins, who left Friday's game with tingling in his pitching hand, said he had full feeling in his fingers Saturday. The rookie worked two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit, before having to leave after making a pitch. Jenkins is 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA in 14 games (eight starts).

RHP Julio Teheran tries to close the season with a rare home victory Sunday in the final game at Turner Field against Detroit. He is 1-6 with a 3.84 ERA at home this year compared to 5-4 with a 2.69 ERA on the road. Teheran tied his season high of six runs allowed Tuesday against Philadelphia, giving up 10 hits in four innings. He has a 4.86 ERA since coming off the disabled list Aug. 19 after a lat strain.

RHP Aaron Blair reached double figures in strikeouts for the first time, fanning 10 in a victory over the Tigers on Saturday. He left after giving up a homer to Justin Upton leading off the seventh inning, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. He finished his rookie season 2-7 with a 7.59 ERA, but won two of his last three starts.