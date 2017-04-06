RHP Mauricio Cabrera (elbow soreness) will throw a bullpen session next Monday, and if it goes well, the next step would be live batting practice. Then Cabrera would get into a minor league game, but manager Brian Snitker did not seem to think it would be a lengthy rehab stint. Cabrera could return by the end of April if not sooner. He already has played catch twice.

1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-5 with an intentional walk Wednesday. He heard boos from Mets fans similar to their reactions for 3B Chipper Jones but grounded out three times to second base, hit into a double play and struck out. By going 0-for-5, he ended a 12-game hitting streak against the Mets.

RHP Bartolo Colon enjoyed his return to Citi Field on Wednesday night when he allowed one run and two hits in six innings. Colon received loud applause during baseline introductions Monday, and the appreciation continued Wednesday. The Mets gave him a two-minute video tribute, and fans gave him a standing ovation before his first at-bat against former teammate Jacob deGrom, which resulted in a strikeout. "Rightly so, how could not like that guy?" Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "The way he competes, the way he does his job. I think he had a good time out there tonight." Colon's start occurred 20 years and one day after his major league debut for the Cleveland Indians against the Los Angeles Angels, who were managed at the time by current New York manager Terry Collins.

LF Matt Kemp collected three doubles for the second time in his career Wednesday, and he hit a bases-loaded double with two outs in the 12th off New York RHP Rafael Montero to decide the game. The other instance for Kemp occurred Sept. 22, 2011, against the San Francisco Giants for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LHP Jamie Garcia will make his debut for the Braves on Thursday night. Manager Brian Snitker is excited to see if he can reprise some of the success Garcia experienced with the Cardinals. Garcia was 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in five spring training starts and is coming off consecutive 10-win seasons after being limited to a combined 16 starts in 2013 and 2014 due to injuries, including thoracic outlet surgery in 2014. "I think it's just the key to him he's healthy and feeling good," Snitker said. "He's just a good pitcher." Last season, Garcia was 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA in 32 appearances (30 starts). It was the highest ERA in any full season for Garcia, who was 4-7 with a 5.60 ERA in 15 appearances after the All-Star break.

C Tyler Flowers was not in the starting lineup Wednesday but appeared as a pinch hitter. Manager Brian Snitker said it was not because of the catcher's positioning behind the plate instead of in front it when getting a relay throw from CF Ender Inciarte that allowed Wilmer Flores to score New York's first run of a six-run seventh inning Monday. "I talked to Tyler; if he had to do it again, he probably would go at it differently," Snitker said. "You just kind of set up on the plate to get the baserunner at the back of the plate. In talking to him, it's like he was probably farther off than what he was trying to accomplish. With that kind of play, if he had it to do over again, I think he'd be up on the plate."