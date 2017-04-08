RHP Josh Collmenter got rocked pretty well in his season debut. He entered the game in the fifth and immediately gave up back-to-back homers to David Freese and Francisco Cervelli. He settled down some to complete two innings, giving up just one other hit and striking out one.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz lost in his season debut after Atlanta opted to switch his start with that of R.A. Dickey, who will go Saturday. Foltynewicz allowed two runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings with three walks and one strikeout. He also hit a batter. He got his pitch count up early and left at 91, 56 of them strikes, and is now 0-3 in his career against the Pirates. "It just kind of got away from him," manager Brian Snitker said. "He was missing a little bit. He's still got to keep working at going pitch to pitch.

2B Brandon Phillips had a mostly forgettable day. After grounding out with one out in the second, he hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the fourth. He struck out with runners at second and third and one out in the sixth. In the eighth, Phillips drove in two runs with a double to left to bring the Braves to within a run, 5-4. But it was the earlier at-bats that lingered with him. "I'm in that situation, I'm supposed to do my job," he said of the double play. "That game was on me. I've got to do my job regardless, especially when there's less than two outs. That's something that I normally always do. I talked to my hitting coach. He told me what I was doing wrong. I fixed it on my last at-bat. But early on, small little things can really change the game, and at the beginning of the game I just put that game on my back. I've just got to pick my team up tomorrow. I should have done my job. I didn't do my job."

LF Matt Kemp left for a pinch-hitter in the sixth following a single for precautionary reasons because of right hamstring tightness. "He did a lot of running. It's just tightness," manager Brian Snitker said. "He hated coming out, but I don't want to take a chance on a day like this, fourth day in. We'll see what he's like when he comes in (Saturday)." Before he left, Kemp went 2 for 3 with two singles. He is the only Braves player to have a hit in all three Atlanta games.