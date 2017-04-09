2B Brandon Phillips was hard on himself for not producing more Friday in a loss. Saturday, he went 2-for-4 and reached on a hit batsman. He singled and scored and doubled and scored. He also grounded into a double play and popped out with one out and two on in the ninth.

RHP R.A. Dickey, by all accounts, had his knuckleball really moving in his Atlanta debut. He took the loss allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and four walks. Eight of the hits were singles. "It's not like I was giving up missles in the gaps. I felt pretty in control. It was moving well and late, which is good this early in the season," he said.

RF Nick Markakis was 1-for-2 with two walks and scored a run. That came a day after he doubled twice Friday. He is 5-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak.

LF Matt Kemp did not start a day after he left a game because of right hamstring tightness. Manager Brian Snitker said Kemp probably will be out until Tuesday but that he might be available to pinch-hit Sunday. Atlanta has a day off Monday.