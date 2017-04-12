RHP Mike Soroka, who bypassed a level (High-A), made his Double-A debut on Monday and pitched five scoreless innings, striking out seven. The 19-year-old is Atlanta's fourth-rated prospect.

RHP Bartolo Colon lasted just 3 1/3 innings on Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing six hits, six runs and two walks. That pushed his ERA to 6.75.

OF Matt Kemp (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Kemp missed two months in 2012 due to a hamstring injury, although he said this one is nowhere near as serious. Kemp, with two homers in four games, was off to a fast start.

LHP Jaime Garcia, a 30-year-old left-hander, will start against Miami on Wednesday. He has a 62-46 career record with a 3.58 ERA. In 2015, he went 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA. But the native of Mexico slumped last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA. In one start this season, he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA.