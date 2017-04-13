1B Freddie Freeman is hitting .333 with three homers this season after hitting a long ball 422 feet to center field on Wednesday against Miami. Miami pitcher Tom Koehler said Freeman was someone his team didn't want to let beat them. But after Koehler fell behind 3-1 in the count, Freeman got a fastball and took advantage.

CF Ender Inciarte slugged two homers and had three RBI against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. It was Inciarte's second two-homer game as he also accomplished the feat on Sept. 27 against the San Diego Padres.

RHP Jason Hursh was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He was Atlanta's top pick in the 2013 draft and made his major league debut last year. However, he has been passed up by several other Braves pitchers in terms of top prospects.

RHP Chaz Roe (right lat strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Roe is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances this season.

LHP Jaime Garcia escaped with a no-decision on Wednesday against Miami. He went five innings and allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs, three earned. He didn't give the Braves the innings they needed but avoided a loss when the Braves provided late offense.