RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.95 ERA) allowed 11 baserunners in six innings but gave up just two runs on Friday and got the victory as the Braves defeated San Diego 5-2 in the opener for SunTrust Park. He gave up five hits, walked four and hit two batters. The Padres' two runs with two outs in the second inning ended Teheran's streak of not allowing an earned run at 23 2/3 innings dating to last season.

CF Ender Inciarte had the Braves' first hit, first run scored and first homer on Friday in the opening game at SunTrust Park. He scored after a leadoff infield hit in the first inning and connected for a two-run homer in the sixth against San Diego. Inciarte hit two homers at Miami on Wednesday in the Braves' previous game and his three homers match his total for all of last season.

RHP Jason Hursh, recalled on Wednesday from Triple-A, was returned to Gwinnett on Friday without pitching in a game. The 2013 first-round draft choice had pitched twice in relief before being promoted, not allowing a run in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP R.A. Dickey (0-1, 4.76 ERA) hopes for better defense support as he makes his second start for Atlanta on Saturday at home against the San Diego. Three of the six runs the veteran knuckleball pitcher allowed in 5 2/3 innings against the Pirates last weekend were unearned thanks to two errors and three passed balls. Dickey had a rough interleague outing against the Padres last season while with Toronto, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings in a loss. He is 1-3 with a 3.90 ERA in five career starts against the Padres.