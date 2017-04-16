RHP Bartolo Colon (0-1, 6.30 ERA) tries to bounce back from a rough outing at Miami last Tuesday as he faces San Diego on Sunday in his first start at the Braves' new SunTrust Park. He allowed just two hits and a run over six innings in a no-decision at New York against the Mets in his Braves debut, but gave up six runs in four innings during a loss to the Marlins. Colon beat San Diego last year for the Mets, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings, and is 3-3 with a 4.12 ERA in seven career starts against the Padres.

2B Brandon Phillips smashed his first homer for the Braves and it broke a tie in the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Saturday. It was his only hit in four at-bats, but the former Gold Glover turned a nifty double play during a seventh-inning jam. Phillips had grounded back to the mound his first two times up before lifting a pitch from LHP Clayton Richard over the fence in left-center field.

RHP R.A. Dickey (1-1, 3.86 ERA) had his best start for the Braves, pitching into the seventh inning in a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Saturday. The only damage against the veteran knuckleball pitcher came on back-to-back homers in the second inning, the last on a curveball. Dickey allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

LF Matt Kemp is on track to come off the 10-day disabled list when eligible on Wednesday. He strained his right hamstring making a diving catch on April 7 in Pittsburgh. Kemp had two hits before leaving the game against the Pirates and was 8-for-16 with two homers and four doubles. "I feel good. I'll be ready," said Kemp, who ran the bases in workouts Friday and Saturday. He's not expected to play a rehab game in the minors.