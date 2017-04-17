INF Johan Camargo had an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Sunday against the Padres for his first major league hit. He had struck out his previous two at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

C Travis d'Arnaud, who had the game-winning homer in the 16th inning on Thursday, was back in the lineup after resting the past two days. He caught all 16 innings on Thursday and had one of the Mets' five hits on Sunday.

CF Ender Inciarte hit his fourth homer Sunday in his 48th at-bat to surpass his total for all last season. He had three homers in 522 at-bats last year.

RHP Bartolo Colon (1-1, 4.24 ERA) faced just one batter over the minimum in seven innings as he beat the Padres on Sunday for his first victory with the Mets and 234th of his career. He is within nine victories of Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for the most by a Dominican-born pitcher. Colon allowed just a second-inning homer to 3B Ryan Schimpf and a walk, also to Schimpf. Of Colon's 85 pitches, 60 were strikes.

2B Brandon Phillips was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base on Sunday against the Padres. He was 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position after starting the season 1-for-11 in those situations.

LHP Jaime Garcia (0-1, 5.73 ERA) tries for his first victory since last August with St. Louis as he makes his third start for the Braves on Monday against San Diego. Garcia is 0-6 with a 7.60 ERA in his past eight starts, but has fared well against the Padres. Garcia allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings in a victory over San Diego for the Cardinals last season and is 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in six career starts against the Padres.

C Tyler Flowers was 2-for-3 with a two-run double Sunday, but had to leave the game for a pinch runner in the seventh inning when he strained his right hamstring running out the two-base hit. The Braves listed Flowers as day-to-day with the injury. The Braves are carrying three catchers -- Flowers, Kurt Suzuki and Anthony Recker.