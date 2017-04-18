RHP Luke Jackson made his Atlanta debut on Monday, and he retired the only San Diego batter he faced on a grounder to second. The Braves recalled Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. He was acquired from Texas in December 2016.

OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-4 with a walk Monday and has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games. He has hit safely in six straight games and is 10-for-24 during that span. Inciarte has hit safely in 15 consecutive games against the Padres.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-1,6.35) starts Tuesday against Washington. He did not pitch well in his first start, which occurred during cold -- and occasionally snowy -- conditions at Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on six hits and three walks but was yanked after 3 2/3 innings on April 7. Foltynewicz pitched a two-inning relief stint on April 11 and allowed two runs. In two career starts against Washington, Foltynewicz is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

OF Nick Markakis saw his 10-game hitting streak end as he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Monday. Markakis is hitting .292 (12-for-41) over the past 11 games.

OF Matt Kemp, sidelined since April 8 with a right hamstring strain, is on track to return from the disabled list on Wednesday. He ran, fielded balls and hit before the Monday game.

LHP Jaime Garcia had his best start of the season Monday vs. San Diego. After allowing four runs in two previous efforts, Garcia allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Garcia allowed the first three batters to reach on singles but did not allow another hit until the sixth inning. He did not receive a decision when the bullpen failed to hold the lead.

C Tyler Flowers is not expected to be placed on the disabled list. He left Sunday's game with a right hamstring strain, but the team said the injury wasn't as severe as first believed. Flowers is hitting .407 through 10 games.