1B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-2 with two walks. He is 6-for-6 over the last two games, has reached base in his last 10 plate appearances and improved his batting average to .444.

RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 0.95) has produced a quality start in each of his first three outings. He did not allow an earned run in his first two starts, but received no decision. He got his first win of the year on Sunday against the Padres. Teheran has not had great success against the Nationals. In three career starts, he is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA. He has allowed 11 runs in 18 innings, with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.

RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 0.95) has produced a quality start in each of his first three outings. He did not allow an earned run in his first two starts, but received no decision. He got his first win of the year on Sunday against the Padres. Teheran has not had great success against the Nationals. In three career starts, he is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA. He has allowed 11 runs in 18 innings, with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks, with three strikeouts and one wild pitch. Foltynewicz (0-2) had much better command than he showed in his first start in Pittsburgh on April 7. He has a 3.79 ERA over his last 11 starts.

OF Matt Kemp (right hamstring) is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday. He will be activated and sent to Triple-A Gwinnett for one game, then return to Atlanta on Thursday. Kemp was hitting .500 in his first four games before being sidelined by the injury.

C Tyler Flowers (right hamstring strain) was able to pinch hit on Tuesday and could be OK to get behind the plate again as early as Wednesday. Flowers was batting .407 in 10 games before suffering a slight hamstring strain on Sunday.