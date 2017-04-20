RHP Mauricio Cabrera, put on the 10-day disabled list late in spring training because of an elbow strain, threw batting practice in Florida on Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring game Thursday. Cabrera could join Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment next week, and the Braves hope he will be able to join the bullpen in early May. Cabrera was 5-1 with six saves and a 2.82 ERA in 41 appearances last year as a rookie.

1B Freddie Freeman set an Atlanta record by stretching his on-base streak to 12 plate appearances. Freeman broke the record of 11 plate appearances set by Jeff Burroughs in 1978. Freeman walked in the first inning, homered in the third, grounded out in the sixth and hit an RBI single in the eighth.

RHP Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) gave up two homers, including a grand slam to nemesis Bryce Harper, and allowed the first seven runs in the Braves' 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday. The Braves have dropped eight straight games to Washington started by Teheran. Harper is 15-for-33 with seven homers and 17 RBIs against Teheran.

RHP R.A. Dickey (1-1, 3.86 ERA) attempts to go 2-0 at SunTrust Park on Thursday as he faces Washington in the finale of a three-game series. He defeated San Diego on Saturday, allowing a pair of homers in six innings. One came on a rare curveball as Dickey threw 92.1 percent knuckleballs. Dickey is 4-7 against the Nationals, with a 3.68 ERA in 16 games.

LF Matt Kemp is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday. He strained his right hamstring making a diving catch in Pittsburgh on April 7. Kemp was 8-for-16 with four doubles and two homers when he went on the disabled list. He was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly while playing seven innings in a rehab with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.