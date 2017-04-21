RHP Luke Jackson, who gave up four hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief against Washington on Wednesday, was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He hadn't allowed a hit or run over 1 2/3 innings in two previous relief appearances. Jackson had made one start for Gwinnett, taking a loss, before being recalled by Atlanta on April 14.

SS Dansby Swanson was out of the Braves' lineup for the first time this season on Thursday after going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of the series against the Nationals and falling to 2-for-25 on the homestand. He has struggled against the slider and is batting .131 after hitting .302 the final two months of last year. "I guess it's just like a mental day," said Swanson, who played every inning in the previous 14 games.

INF Johan Camargo was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday when LF Matt Kemp came off the disabled list. He drove in a run with his first major league hit on Sunday against San Diego, but he struck out his other three times up. Camargo was recalled from Gwinnett on April 11 after going 3-for-10 with a double, a homer and four RBIs in three games.

RHP Aaron Blair was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday to fill a long-relief role after RHP Josh Collmenter worked three scoreless innings in the Braves' 14-4 loss to Washington on Wednesday. Blair had made three starts for Gwinnett and was 1-1 with a 5.89 ERA. He was 2-7 with a 7.59 ERA in 15 starts for Atlanta as a rookie last season.

RHP Bartolo Colon (1-1, 4.24 ERA) hopes to continue his success against Phillies on Friday as he pitches in Philadelphia for the first time with the Braves. He was 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts against the Phillies for the Mets last season and is 11-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 19 career games versus Philadelphia. Colon won his last start in impressive fashion; the only hit he surrendered over seven innings was a homer against San Diego on Sunday.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed just three hits over seven innings, but he lost 3-2 to the Nationals on Thursday thanks to a two-run homer by 1B Ryan Zimmerman in the sixth inning. Dickey (1-2, 3.86 ERA) had thrown just 73 pitches when he was lifted for a pinch hitter. He got 12 outs on ground balls. The pitch total was Dickey's lowest ever when lasting seven innings.

LF Matt Kemp, activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday after missing 10 games with a strained hamstring, was 0-for-4 against the Nationals and struck out his first three times up. Kemp was 8-for-16 with four doubles and two homers before having to go on the DL after hurting himself making a diving catch at Pittsburgh on April 7.