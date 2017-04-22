1B Freddie Freeman belted his seventh home run in Atlanta's 4-3 loss in Philadelphia Friday night. It took him 40 games in 2016 to reach seven homers and just 16 this year. It was his only hit of the night. The rest of the Atlanta offense, though, continues to struggle. Freeman has nine RBI on the year, a number that should be higher with his seven big flies.

RHP Bartolo Colon scattered 11 hits and four earned runs in seven innings Friday night, when Atlanta fell 4-3 in Philadelphia. Colon struck out four and walked one. He dropped his record to 1-2 and raised his ERA to 4.50 in the process.

2B Brandon Phillips reached safely for the 13th consecutive game during a 4-3 Braves loss in Philadelphia Friday. Phillips went 1-for-4 with a single. His average now stands at .323 on the year.

C Tyler Flowers made his first start since April 16 when he suffered a right hamstring strain. He didn't have an easy go of things in Atlanta's 4-3 loss, striking out in all three of his at-bats Friday night.