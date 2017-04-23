1B Freddie Freeman reached base four times in Atlanta's 4-3 extra-innings loss in Philadelphia Saturday night. Freeman walked three times and hit a single. He also scored a run. Freeman's batting average is now .400 and his on-base percentage is a whopping .507.

2B Brandon Phillips reached base safely for the 14th consecutive game in a 4-3 Atlanta loss Saturday night. Phillips extended the streak with a fourth-inning RBI double. He later hit a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning with two outs that sent the game to extra innings. The home run brought him one shy of 200 for his career.

RHP Jim Johnson blew his second save of 2017 Saturday night in a 4-3 Braves loss to Philadelphia. Johnson allowed three consecutive singles -- two in the infield -- to load the bases. After striking a batter out, Johnson threw a fastball to Phillies slugger Maikel Franco that got way too much of the plate and Franco drove the pitch to the wall to score two runs and lift the Phillies. Johnson fell to 2-1 on the year.

LHP Jaime Garcia was impressive in a no-decision during Atlanta's 4-3 loss in Philadelphia Saturday night. Garcia scattered five hits across six innings. He allowed two runs with six strikeouts and a walk.