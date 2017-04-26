OF Lane Adams had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Adams is expected to serve as a bench bat for the Braves, whose pinch-hitters are just 2-for-29 this season. He earned the promotion by batting .333 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 13 games for Gwinnett. This is the second trip to the majors for Adams, who went 0-for-3 with a run scored in six games for the Kansas City Royals in 2014. The Braves signed Adams as a minor league free agent in December. He is a lifetime .270 hitter with 72 homers, 368 RBIs and 214 stolen bases in 802 minor league games dating back to 2009.

RHP Julio Teheran will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Braves in the opener of what is now a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. The series opener was rained out Tuesday but the Braves just pushed everyone in their rotation back a day. Teheran suffered the loss in his most recent start on Apr. 19, when he gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings as the Braves fell to the Nationals, 14-4. He gave up just four runs (two earned) in his first three starts of the season, a stretch of 19 innings. Teheran is 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) against the Mets.

IF Chase d'Arnaud was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday. He made the Opening Day roster for the first time in his 10-year professional career and was 3-for-10 in 11 games. But he was hitless in four plate appearances as a pinch-hitter, which left him vulnerable as the Braves look to upgrade their bench. Manager Brian Snitker said he hoped d'Arnaud would remain in the organization if he clears waivers.