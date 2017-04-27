RHP Mauricio Cabrera, on the 10-day disabled because of an elbow strain, began a rehab assignment with Class A Florida on Wednesday. He threw one scoreless inning, striking out one.

RHP Matt Wisler made his season debut Wednesday when he threw two innings of one-hit ball to close out the Braves' 8-2 win over the Mets. Wisler was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts. He is expected to be utilized in long relief for the Braves, for whom he went 7-13 with a 5.00 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) last season.

2B Brandon Phillips (left groin) was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the second inning of the Braves' 8-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday night. Phillips singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games before injuring himself while trying to steal second. He beat the throw from Mets C Travis d'Arnaud but overslid the bag and was tagged out. Phillips played the field in the bottom of the inning before INF Jace Peterson batted for him in the second. Manager Brian Snitker said Phillips is day-to-day and could be available as a pinch-hitter in Thursday's series finale. Phillips is batting .390 (16-for-41) during his hitting streak and .352 overall with two homers and nine RBIs in 19 games this season.

RHP R.A. Dickey will return to a familiar mound on Thursday afternoon when he starts for the Braves in the finale of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. It will be Dickey's first appearance at Citi Field since he won the National League Cy Young Award in his final season with the Mets in 2012. Following the season, Dickey was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a package that sent three players to New York -- including RHP Noah Syndergaard, who will oppose Dickey on Thursday afternoon. Dickey took the loss in his most recent start despite giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings as the Braves fell to Washington 3-2. He is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Mets.

C Tyler Flowers tied a career high with four RBIs Wednesday night as he led the Braves to an 8-2 win over the Mets. Flowers, who finished 2-for-4, laced a three-run double to cap a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI single in the fifth inning. It was the fourth four-RBI game for Flowers and his first since last Sept. 12. Flowers is batting .342 with no homers and eight RBIs in 16 games this season.