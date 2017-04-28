C Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Recker made the Braves' Opening Day roster as a third catcher and went 1-for-7 with one run scored in seven games, including one start. He is expected to play regularly at Gwinnett.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to continue a pattern of following up a mediocre start with a strong start on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Braves in the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Colon took the loss in his most recent start on April 21, when he gave up four runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings as the Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3. It was the fourth start of the season for Colon, who gave up two runs total in his first and third starts and 10 runs in his second and fourth starts. Colon is 4-3 with a 4.33 ERA in nine career starts against the Brewers.

2B Brandon Phillips (left groin) did not play Thursday, when the Braves beat the Mets, 7-5. Phillips was injured during an attempted steal of second base in the first inning Wednesday night. Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday he didn't believe the injury was serious and that Phillips could return to the lineup Friday, when the Braves begin a three-game series against the Brewers. Phillips is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .352 overall with two homers and nine RBIs in 19 games this season.

RHP R.A. Dickey (quad) suffered a spasm while running the bases Thursday in the fourth inning of the Braves' 7-5 win over the Mets. Dickey stayed in the game long enough to qualify for the win -- he allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings -- before manager Brian Snitker pinch-hit for him in the top of the sixth. Snitker said he expected Dickey to be able to make his next start as scheduled on Tuesday. Dickey, who had an RBI groundout in the second inning, pitched at Citi Field on Thursday for the first time since he won the National League Cy Young Award for the Mets in 2012. He is 2-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts this season.

RHP Jason Motte had his contract purchased Thursday from Triple-A Gwinnett. This is the first trip to the majors this season for Motte, who signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 11, six days after he was released by the Colorado Rockies. He earned the promotion by recording two saves in five scoreless appearances for Gwinett. Motte is expected to work in middle relief for the Braves. He is 26-15 with a 3.28 ERA and 60 saves -- including a National League-leading 42 in 2012 -- in 398 big league games dating back to 2008.