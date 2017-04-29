RHP Mauricio Cabrera will make his second rehab start for Class A Florida on Saturday. Cabrera, working his way back from soreness in his right elbow, threw a scoreless inning Wednesday and is slated to throw two innings Saturday. If all goes well, he should move up to Triple-A Gwinett Tuesday, with a return to the Braves on the horizon.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his eighth home run of the season Friday, a two-run shot off Neftali Feliz that proved the difference in Atlanta's 10-8 win at Milwaukee. Freeman has reached base in 19 of his 21 games this year, including six in a row. The home run was the 146th of Freeman's career.

2B Brandon Phillips took batting practice and ground balls at second base but got another day off Friday while he recovers from a strained left groin. Manager Brian Snitker hopes to have Phillips back in the lineup Saturday. Phillips is batting .352 this season with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

RHP R.A. Dickey, who left Thursday's start after five innings with a left quadriceps strain, is feeling better and expects to make his next start, manager Brian Snitker said Friday. Should he stay on schedule, he'd face the Mets Tuesday at Sun Trust Park.