SS Dansby Swanson hit his second home run of the year and had his first multi-hit game of the season Saturday, going 2-for-5 in a win over the Brewers. Swanson came into the game slumping, batting just .134, but manager Brian Snitker was encouraged by what he'd observed from Swanson in the last few games. "He's been working really hard," Snitker said. "I'm happy for him. Last night was a good steppingstone. A lot of positives for him in the game last night. It was nice to see him get rewarded for his hard work tonight."

RHP Mauricio Cabrera worked two scoreless innings Saturday and allowed a hit and two walks with two strikeouts in a second minor league rehab appearance. He has yet to pitch for the Braves this season after missing the last 10 days of spring training with soreness in his right shoulder. Cabrera had a 2.82 ERA with six saves in 41 appearances for the Braves as a rookie last season while posting baseball's second-highest fastball velocity at 100 mph. Cabrera is slated to continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Gwinett.

2B Brandon Phillips was back in the Braves' lineup Saturday after missing two games with a groin injury, but instead of batting in his usual leadoff spot, manager Brian Snitker opted to move Phillips down to sixth in the order in an effort to ease him back into action as well as avoid having three lefties atop the lineup. Snitker said Phillips would be limited to pinch-hitting duties Sunday but be back to full ability Monday night.

LF Matt Kemp had the first three-homer game of his career Saturday in the Braves' 11-3 rout of Milwaukee. He has reached base in six straight games and has hits in nine of his last 12. He and the Mets' Yoenis Cespedes are the only players this season with three home runs in a game.