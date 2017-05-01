FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
May 2, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 4 months ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman homered Sunday and finished the Braves' road trip 10-for-30 with three home runs. Freeman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth on Friday. Freeman has a five-game hitting streak in which he is batting .381 (8 for 21) with two homers and two doubles.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz lowered his ERA from 3.20 to 2.81 but still fell to 0-3 thanks to three unearned runs. He has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his four starts. Foltynewicz retired the first 11 batters before Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by 3B Adonis Garcia in the fourth inning.

2B Brandon Phillips did not start but still extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. Phillips' single pulled the Braves within 4-3. Phillips is hitting .391 (18 for 46) during the streak and has reached base safely in his last 18 games dating back to April 7.

OF Matt Kemp, who hit three homers Saturday night, delivered an RBI single in the first inning. Kemp finished the series going 5-for-15 (.357) with three homers, a double and nine RBIs. He has reached base safely in seven straight games.

