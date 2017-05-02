RHP Mauricio Cabrera will pitch one inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday in the third appearance of his rehab assignment. Cabrera has been out all season with a right elbow strain. He pitched three scoreless innings in two outings for high Class A Florida.

1B Freddie Freeman had a single and extended his hitting streak to six games Monday. Freeman, who scored two runs, has scored in a career-high nine consecutive games. He has scored 11 runs during that stretch, which began on April 21.

RHP Julio Teheran allowed six runs in six innings Monday vs. the Mets, one more run than he allowed in his seven previous starts combined against New York. Teheran (2-2) struck out five and walked three before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He gave up five runs in the fourth inning.

CF Ender Inciarte led off the Monday game with a home run, the second time he accomplished that feat in his career. The last came Aug. 22, 2015. Inciarte was presented his Gold Glove on the field before the game began. Inciarte had two hits, extended his hitting streak to six games.

RHP R.A. Dickey will oppose his former team, the Mets, for the second time this season on Tuesday. The knuckleballer beat the Mets on April 27 when he allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings. He is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in four career appearances against New York.

LF Matt Kemp had three hits, two of them doubles, on Monday. He is 8-for-18 (.444) over his past four games.