RHP Mauricio Cabrera, on the 10-day disabled list since spring training with strained elbow, pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He could be activated as soon as next week, when the Braves begin a road trip. Cabrera is slated to work two innings in his next rehab appearance, then pitch in back-to-back games before coming off the DL.

1B Freddie Freeman, batting .378, reached double figures in homers the earliest in his career when he hit a two-run blast in the first inning Tuesday against the Mets. He has 10 homers in 25 games. His best previous start was 10 homers over the first 53 games in 2015. Freeman has also scored in a career-best 10 straight games.

CF Ender Inciarte was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on Tuesday against the Mets. He is batting .375 (12-for-32) during a seven-game hitting streak that has lifted his average to .257. His five homers are two more than he hit all last season with the Braves.

RHP Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59 ERA) faces his former team for the second time this season as the Braves play the New York Mets in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Colon, roughed up in his past two starts at Philadelphia and Milwaukee, allowed a homer to Jay Bruce but just one other hit over six innings in a no-decision at New York on April 15. He is 4-1 with a 2.61 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. Colon won his only other start at SunTrust Park, but he allowed 21 hits and 10 runs over 12 innings in his past two road starts.

RHP R.A. Dickey (3-2, 3.95 ERA) beat the Mets on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, improving to 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five career starts against the team he won a Cy Young Award with in 2012. The only three runs he allowed in six innings came on homers -- both off fastballs rather than his normal knuckleball.