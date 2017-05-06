RHP Mauricio Cabrera, on the 10-day disabled list since spring training with strained elbow, pitched two innings for Triple-A Gwinnett at Charlotte on Friday, allowing three hit and two runs. He will have to work in back-to-back games and show that his command, not just his velocity, is there before coming off the DL.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-2, 4.33 ERA) tries to get back on track after struggling in his past two home starts as he faces the Cardinals on Saturday night. He gave up at 13 runs over 10 innings in the two losses while walking six and giving up three homers. Teheran is 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis, giving up five runs (four earned) over four innings in a loss last year.

CF Ender Inciarte had three hits, including a triple, on Friday against the Cardinals while extending his hitting streak to nine games. Since a 2-for-25 skid, he is hitting .375 (15-for-40) with six extra-base hits during the streak to get his average to .265.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-4, 4.55 ERA) gave up nine hits and seven earned run over four innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday. He gave up two-run homers to Tommy Pham and Matt Carpenter, plus a two-run double to Aledmys Diaz. Folytynewicz, who had a 2.45 ERA before the game, struck out four and walked two as he couldn't match a strong outing in a victory at St. Louis last year.

RF Nick Markakis hit his 400th career double in the fourth inning Friday against the Cardinals, becoming the eighth active player to reach that milestone. It was his eighth double this year in 27 games after averaging 36 per year in his first 11 seasons.