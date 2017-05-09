OF Lane Adams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. In nine games for Atlanta this season, he went 3-for-9 with one RBI.

INF/OF Micah Johnson (broken left wrist) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. Johnson was injured while trying to make a diving catch in left field on March 14.

OF Danny Santana, designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, was traded to the Braves on Monday in exchange for LHP Kevin Chapman. Santana played in 13 games for the Twins this season, hitting .200. He is a career .266 hitter who has played extensively in center field and shortstop, but has also played the two other outfield positions as well second base and third base. Santana saw action with Minnesota from 2014-17.