FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 10, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 3 months ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Lane Adams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. In nine games for Atlanta this season, he went 3-for-9 with one RBI.

INF/OF Micah Johnson (broken left wrist) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. Johnson was injured while trying to make a diving catch in left field on March 14.

OF Danny Santana, designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, was traded to the Braves on Monday in exchange for LHP Kevin Chapman. Santana played in 13 games for the Twins this season, hitting .200. He is a career .266 hitter who has played extensively in center field and shortstop, but has also played the two other outfield positions as well second base and third base. Santana saw action with Minnesota from 2014-17.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.