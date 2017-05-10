LHP Sam Freeman worked a career-high 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts over his scoreless outing. Freeman had worked two innings four times previously, most recently on April 28, 2016 at the Chicago Cubs.

LF Danny Santana was acquired from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for LHP Kevin Chapman and cash considerations. Santana was in the starting lineup and went 0-for-4 while playing left field. To make room for Santana on the active and 40-man rosters, the Braves optioned OF Lane Adams to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred INF Micah Johnson (fractured right wrist) to the 60-day disabled list. Adams appeared in nine games for the Braves.

RHP Bartolo Colon suffered his first-ever loss in Houston, allowing eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Colon, who allowed a season-high three home runs, was 4-0 in his career in Houston and is the last active pitcher to have pitched at the Astrodome. His eight runs allowed were his most since he surrendered nine to the St. Louis Cardinals on May 20, 2015.

DH Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to 10 games by finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kemp is batting .364 (16-for-44) during the streak, which dates back to April 28. His longest career hitting streak is 19 games, set in 2008 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.