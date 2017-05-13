SS Dansby Swanson, acquired in a major trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2015, hit .302 with a .361 on-base percentage as a rookie last year. This year, he is hitting just .167 and has had some fielding miscues, drawing criticisms from media reports.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who entered Friday with a 0-4 record and a 4.55 ERA, had a breakthrough, beating Miami for his first win of the season. He allowed six hits, no walks and one run in six innings. He struck out four and lowered his ERA to 4.04.

RHP Ryan Weber is expected to make the start against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday in the third game of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre. Weber has been pitching with Triple-A Tacoma this season and is 2-0 with a 0.85 ERA in six games (five starts). It would be his first major league outing of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 21 major league games (seven starts), all with the Atlanta Braves. He has never faced the Blue Jays. The Mariners claimed Weber off waivers in November.

LF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a second-inning single on Friday night. He is hitting .358 during his streak. In addition, he is seven from tying his career-high streak of 19 set in 2008. Kemp went 2-for-5 on Friday and is hitting .337 this season.

C Tyler Flowers hit his first homer of the season on Friday against the Marlins and finished by tying his career high with four RBIs. And even though Flowers isn't a big power hitter, he has been productive all season. Entering Friday, he ranked third in the majors with a .473 on-base percentage (minimum 70 plate appearances). He went 2-for-4 on Friday, improving his on-base slightly.