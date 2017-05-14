RHP Mike Soroka, who at 19 is the second-youngest player in the Double-A Southern League, carried a perfect game into the seventh inning Friday. He finished his night by allowing one hit and one walk, lowering his ERA to 0.89. He is one of Atlanta's top prospects.

1B Freddie Freeman stroked two doubles and scored two runs Saturday against the Marlins. One of his doubles was lost in the lights by Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna. However, Freeman has 11 doubles this year and is batting a red-hot .342.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-3), who had struggled with an 8.02 ERA in his past four starts, pitched six scoreless innings Friday against the Marlins, allowing three hits and two walks. Teheran lowered his ERA from 4.69 to 4.08.

RHP R.A. Dickey (3-2), who starts the series finale Sunday, has a streak of five straight double figure-win seasons.

LF Matt Kemp extended his hit streak to 13 with a little dribbler down the third-base line. Kemp went 1-for-4 and is hitting .333 for the season. During his hit streak, he is hitting .351. His streak is the longest active one in the majors.