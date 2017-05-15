RHP Bartolo Colon starts on Monday when Atlanta visits the Toronto Blue Jays. Colon, who turns 44 on May 24, is off to a poor start with a 1-4 record with a 7.22 ERA. Perhaps this is where Colon finally starts acting like what he is, which is very old for a major league pitcher. However, in each of the past eight years, he has had an ERA below 4.20, including a 3.43 mark last season with the New York Mets.

2B Brandon Phillips was given a rest on Sunday. He went over 900 RBIs this weekend, which ranks 15th among active major-leaguers. Phillips, 35, is in his first year with the Braves after spending the past 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He is known primarily as a standout defensive player, winning four Gold Glove awards from 2008 to 2013. A career .275 hitter with a .740 OPS, Phillips this year is hitting .282 with a .695 OPS.

RHP R.A. Dickey was working on a potential shutout on Sunday when he gave up a three-run, pinch-hit homer to Tyler Moore in the seventh inning. Dickey, who was leading 1-0 at the time, threw 96 pitches in seven innings, allowing five hits, three walks, one hit batter and three runs. He got little run support and still could have won the game if not for the pitch to Moore.

LF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 and had his 13-game hit streak snapped. He is still hitting .320, and his hit streak had been the longest one still active in the majors.

C Tyler Flowers was given a rest on Sunday. Flowers is second in the majors with a .470 on-base percentage, minimum 80 plate appearances. Flowers, 31, is enjoying a career year. Although he is a career .237 hitter with a .695 OPS, Flowers this season is batting .353 with an .896 OPS.