1B Freddie Freeman was 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in the 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday. It was his 13th homer of the season to extend his team lead. He is tied with 1B Ryan Zimmerman and 1B Eric Thames for the National League lead.

RHP Bartolo Colon earned his first win since he beat the San Diego Padres on April 16, when he pitched five innings in a 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night. "I felt like everything was working today," Colon said. "Everything felt good. I started throwing some off-speed pitches in the first inning and I usually don't do that. I usually focus on my fastball. Throwing that off-speed stuff yielded the results I was looking for." Colon allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs (two earned). The 43-year-old struck out one. His record is 2-4 with a 6.80 ERA. He said he was not feeling at his best for the game. "It's been kind of a head-cold type of thing and today my stomach was really ill as well," he said. He is 11-6 in his career against Toronto.

RF Nick Markakis was 2-for-4 with three RBIs Monday night in the 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has a career batting average of .303 (184-for-608) against the Blue Jays. Only 2B Dustin Pedroia (193) and OF Ichiro Suzuki (187) have more hits against the Blue Jays among active players.

OF Matt Kemp had two doubles and two singles and walk Monday night in the 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first four-hit game since June 16 at Baltimore. He is batting .379 (11-for-29) in his career against the Blue Jays. Kemp feels that then game Monday can lead to more positive results. "That was good," he said. "We needed that. These types of games they can carry over into some pretty good winning streaks. (Colon) did his thing tonight. Hopefully, it carries over and we get this thing going."

LHP Jaime Garcia has pitched well against the Toronto Blue Jays in his career. Garcia will face the Blue Jays Tuesday at the Rogers Centre in the second game of a four-game home-and-series. He is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA against the Blue Jays in three career starts. His last win against Toronto, however, was in 2014 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals, when he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks, in a 5-0 victory on June 8 at the Rogers Centre. Garcia took the loss Wednesday against the Astros at Houston when he allowed six hits, five walks and four runs in six innings.